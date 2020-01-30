Economic slump? Thais turn to hunting cicadas

While the market price of rubber waits to bounce back, one alternative source of income for growers and their families in southern Yala province is catching cicadas.

There were people of all ages prowling around Betong district on Tuesday night (January 28), equipped with flashlights to spot the bugs and plastic bags and water bottles to store them in.

Late In-on, 34, said just before summer is the best time for cicada hunting because that's when they emerge from their underground burrows and climb trees to moult.

"Cicadas cling to the trunks and branches and live on the sap," he said. "We can hear their buzzing for four months of the year."

Every now and again the flashlights are switched off and purple neon lights are used to lure the cicadas into better view so they can be caught with bare hands.

"We sell them on Facebook or to restaurants - Chinese and Malaysian people love them!" Jate said. "We sell them live for Bt2 (S$0.09) or Bt3 each and fried for Bt5."

So, if an average night's catch is between 500 and 1,000 cicadas, that brings in Bt1,500-Bt2,500, and if the weather is cool, there are more bugs and a bigger payoff.

Cicadas are protein-packed ingredients in many dishes, but the favourite around Betong is deep-fried in seasoning sauce with peppers.