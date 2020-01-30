Economic slump? Thais turn to hunting cicadas

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

While the market price of rubber waits to bounce back, one alternative source of income for growers and their families in southern Yala province is catching cicadas.

There were people of all ages prowling around Betong district on Tuesday night (January 28), equipped with flashlights to spot the bugs and plastic bags and water bottles to store them in.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Late In-on, 34, said just before summer is the best time for cicada hunting because that's when they emerge from their underground burrows and climb trees to moult.

"Cicadas cling to the trunks and branches and live on the sap," he said. "We can hear their buzzing for four months of the year."

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Every now and again the flashlights are switched off and purple neon lights are used to lure the cicadas into better view so they can be caught with bare hands.

"We sell them on Facebook or to restaurants - Chinese and Malaysian people love them!" Jate said. "We sell them live for Bt2 (S$0.09) or Bt3 each and fried for Bt5."

So, if an average night's catch is between 500 and 1,000 cicadas, that brings in Bt1,500-Bt2,500, and if the weather is cool, there are more bugs and a bigger payoff.

Cicadas are protein-packed ingredients in many dishes, but the favourite around Betong is deep-fried in seasoning sauce with peppers.

More about
Thailand Economic Slowdown Insects Food and Drinks

TRENDING

Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES