Effectiveness of virus drugs 'could be gauged within weeks' with tests to begin

Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, a leading microbiologist, is hopeful of delivering good news on drugs to treat the new Wuhan coronavirus.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Kanis Leung
South China Morning Post

The effectiveness of drugs being developed in Hong Kong to combat the deadly Wuhan coronavirus could be judged within weeks, infectious diseases expert Professor Yuen Kwok-yung has revealed ahead of testing.

Yuen offered a fresh glimmer of hope on Wednesday against the outbreak, the day after saying city researchers had already come up with a vaccine for the virus but needed time for trials.

The developments came as the number of cases worldwide surpassed 6,000 for the contagion, which has killed more than 130 people, and with scientists across the globe working around the clock to fight the outbreak.

Yuen, the chairman for infectious diseases at the University of Hong Kong, said the protease inhibitor Kaletra had been effective in treating severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003.

Along with another drug called interferon beta, it had also worked in laboratory tests on a type of monkey against Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers), which was first identified in 2012.

"The coronavirus in Sars or the coronavirus in Mers are in the same family of virus with the new coronavirus," he told a radio programme.

"We can now run tests in laboratories to see if the two drugs are effective in treating the new coronavirus."

The professor said experts would also explore if adding ribavirin, an antiviral medicine, to those two drugs would improve them.

"We hope we can tell everyone if the drugs are effective in the laboratory after several weeks," he said.

If the drugs were found to be effective, they could be the answer to a disease that has infected nearly 6,000 in mainland China, mostly in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei that is at the centre of the outbreak.

The total infection figure in the mainland has surpassed that of Sars, the epidemic in 2002-03 that killed nearly 800 people worldwide, including 299 in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has so far seen eight confirmed cases of the Wuhan virus, with the first two cases reported last Wednesday and confirmed the next day.

On claims the virus could take hold for 14 days before symptoms appeared, the professor said he could not offer an estimate on how long the incubation period would last, since some patients did not show obvious symptoms.

Dr Arisina Ma Chung-yee, president of the Hong Kong Public Doctors' Association, said medical staff at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung, where confirmed cases were being treated, were able to cope with the situation.

But she noted some patients had tried to hide their travel history, which had added to stress levels on wards with staff having to make extra checks so enough precautionary measures were in place to contain the spread.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
PHOTO: South China Morning Post 
PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Ma also said she hoped the government would find suitable accommodation for medical workers treating patients infected with the new virus, after they abandoned a plan to house them in a vacant public housing estate in northern Hong Kong after violent protests.

The accommodation should be close to the hospital, the doctor said, as she urged people not to panic over the outbreak.

"There won't be a big impact on the neighbourhood unless there is a super-spreader," Ma said, referring to the phenomenon where an infected person transmits to an unusually large number of people.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus Hong Kong Health Innovation

TRENDING

Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES