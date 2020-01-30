Effectiveness of virus drugs 'could be gauged within weeks' with tests to begin

The effectiveness of drugs being developed in Hong Kong to combat the deadly Wuhan coronavirus could be judged within weeks, infectious diseases expert Professor Yuen Kwok-yung has revealed ahead of testing.

Yuen offered a fresh glimmer of hope on Wednesday against the outbreak, the day after saying city researchers had already come up with a vaccine for the virus but needed time for trials.

The developments came as the number of cases worldwide surpassed 6,000 for the contagion, which has killed more than 130 people, and with scientists across the globe working around the clock to fight the outbreak.

Yuen, the chairman for infectious diseases at the University of Hong Kong, said the protease inhibitor Kaletra had been effective in treating severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003.

Along with another drug called interferon beta, it had also worked in laboratory tests on a type of monkey against Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers), which was first identified in 2012.

"The coronavirus in Sars or the coronavirus in Mers are in the same family of virus with the new coronavirus," he told a radio programme.

"We can now run tests in laboratories to see if the two drugs are effective in treating the new coronavirus."

The professor said experts would also explore if adding ribavirin, an antiviral medicine, to those two drugs would improve them.

"We hope we can tell everyone if the drugs are effective in the laboratory after several weeks," he said.

If the drugs were found to be effective, they could be the answer to a disease that has infected nearly 6,000 in mainland China, mostly in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei that is at the centre of the outbreak.

The total infection figure in the mainland has surpassed that of Sars, the epidemic in 2002-03 that killed nearly 800 people worldwide, including 299 in Hong Kong.