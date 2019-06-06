Eid celebrations a muted affair for Malaysia's struggling refugees

Eid festivities are meant to be marked by family, food and laughter, but for Malaysia's refugee communities, celebrations are often a more muted affair.

The Muslim holiday at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan brings with it reminders of the homes they have left behind.

"In my country, the celebrations will be large. Tables full of food will take up a space this big," says Afghan refugee Mohseni in halting but expressive English, as he motions from one end of his living room to the other.

"But here, I am just tired. We have no money to go out, so we stay home," he adds, before apologising for only being able to serve tea, nuts and chunks of home-made baklava, a pastry dessert.

Mohseni, 37, and his family sought refuge in Malaysia a year and eight months ago, and are waiting for the UN refugee agency to resettle them in Australia.

