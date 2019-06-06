Eid celebrations a muted affair for Malaysia's struggling refugees

Eid festivities are meant to be marked by family, food and laughter, but for Malaysia's refugee communities, celebrations are often a more muted affair.
The Muslim holiday at the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan brings with it reminders of the homes they have left behind.
"In my country, the celebrations will be large. Tables full of food will take up a space this big," says Afghan refugee Mohseni in halting but expressive English, as he motions from one end of his living room to the other.
"But here, I am just tired. We have no money to go out, so we stay home," he adds, before apologising for only being able to serve tea, nuts and chunks of home-made baklava, a pastry dessert.
Mohseni, 37, sought refuge in Malaysia a year and eight months ago, and is waiting for the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, to resettle him in Australia.
He has no idea when the move will take place, although his documents have been given to Australia's High Commission in Kuala Lumpur. His youngest daughter, aged two, is grappling with health issues - at just eight months old she was diagnosed with leukaemia. "Now she is better, after several cycles of chemotherapy, although she still takes medicine. Her treatment was very expensive, but thankfully a Malaysian doctor helped us by paying for it." His other two children, aged nine and 10, attend a UNHCR learning centre. His son, a Marvel comics fan who supports Barcelona football club and likes Lionel Messi, wants to grow up to be a football player. If this is too difficult, the boy says, he would settle for being an engineer. Mohseni's middle daughter hopes to become a doctor so she can help children who are sick like her baby sister. "I also wanted to be an engineer when I was younger," Mohseni says. "But my father died when I was young. And then the Taliban came. But if we can be resettled, my kids will get to study. Maybe I can too - I still want to learn." Mohseni does part-time work where he can find it, mostly in the construction industry. Already fluent in three languages, he is teaching himself English by watching television. Work, he says, is hard to come by - and so is money. In Kabul, he and his wife Zahra - who stays at home where she does odd beauty jobs like make-up or manicures - ran a popular mid-size beauty parlour. "This was my house before," says Mohseni's middle daughter, pointing at the floor above the parlour in a picture. In Malaysia - which has yet to ratify the UN Refugee Convention - refugees are unable to work, attend school, or access public health care. Some complain of police harassment, especially those who have not yet received official UNHCR cards legally confirming their status. With few options, refugees turn to informal, low-skilled labour where they are vulnerable to physical and economic exploitation. Several years ago, the government agreed to allow 3,000 Syrian refugees to enter and work in Malaysia to help alleviate the global migration crisis. More recently a Rohingya-targeted pilot project was launched allowing a few hundred to work on palm oil plantations, although there was little take-up as it stipulated the designated breadwinners could not bring their families. But these projects were not extended further, leaving Malaysia's estimated 170,400 refugees with no recourse. If they were at least allowed to work, says Sumitha Shaanthinni Kishna, director of migrant rights NGO Our Journey, things would be easier. "They could afford health care, they could figure out private schooling for their kids. But now, with no work and no access to these basic facilities, they are left in limbo." Across town at non-profit community centre Human Aid Selangor, Myanmar Muslims and Rohingya refugees and asylum seekers also expect a quiet Eid ul-Fitr, or Hari Raya, as it is known in Malaysia. "The centre has been giving out simple meals this Ramadan for iftar [breaking of fast]," says co-founder and community leader Rafik Shah Ismail, 43. "But I don't think we can do an open house the first day of Hari Raya as we just don't have the money. Maybe on the third or fourth day, if we get sufficient donations in time." At the Human Aid centre, humanitarian services are provided to vulnerable displaced communities living in Malaysia, particularly the Rohingya community in the Klang Valley. Offering classes, medical assistance and shelter to single mothers, survivors of sexual or gender-based violence and children, the facility has a host of young refugees who run day-to-day operations and help out with packing meals, teaching classes, and looking after the youngsters who spend their mornings at the centre. For Rohingya youth Mohd Jamal, 14, Hari Raya is an important day because it is a time to "ask forgiveness for whatever we have done wrong" from elders and loved ones. On the first day of Eid, he will be helping out at home before heading over to the community centre in the evening. Burmese Muslim Illyas, 18, is old enough that the prospect of finding work has become daunting. Born in Malaysia, he speaks Malay fluently and considers himself culturally "very Malaysian" - but his legal status poses a hurdle. "I have tried looking for a job, but I can't do just any work. Many ask for SPM [a Malaysian high-school qualification], which I don't have," he says. "I am an adult now, it is harder to find a living." The plight of refugees in Malaysia is a serious one, says Human Aid Selangor Society secretary Nurainie Haziqah, and requires strong political will to address. "The government has to show more seriousness in tackling the issue of refugees," she says. "We had hard times during the previous regime - surely I think the 'New Malaysia' government needs to play a bigger and vital role in ensuring the basic and fundamental rights of refugees like health care, education and job opportunities are well taken care of." This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
Read also
More about
Hari Raya Puasa
culture
He has no idea when the move will take place, although his documents have been given to Australia's High Commission in Kuala Lumpur. His youngest daughter, aged two, is grappling with health issues - at just eight months old she was diagnosed with leukaemia.
"Now she is better, after several cycles of chemotherapy, although she still takes medicine. Her treatment was very expensive, but thankfully a Malaysian doctor helped us by paying for it."
His other two children, aged nine and 10, attend a UNHCR learning centre. His son, a Marvel comics fan who supports Barcelona football club and likes Lionel Messi, wants to grow up to be a football player. If this is too difficult, the boy says, he would settle for being an engineer. Mohseni's middle daughter hopes to become a doctor so she can help children who are sick like her baby sister.
"I also wanted to be an engineer when I was younger," Mohseni says. "But my father died when I was young. And then the Taliban came. But if we can be resettled, my kids will get to study. Maybe I can too - I still want to learn."
Mohseni does part-time work where he can find it, mostly in the construction industry. Already fluent in three languages, he is teaching himself English by watching television. Work, he says, is hard to come by - and so is money. In Kabul, he and his wife Zahra - who stays at home where she does odd beauty jobs like make-up or manicures - ran a popular mid-size beauty parlour.
"This was my house before," says Mohseni's middle daughter, pointing at the floor above the parlour in a picture.
In Malaysia - which has yet to ratify the UN Refugee Convention - refugees are unable to work, attend school, or access public health care. Some complain of police harassment, especially those who have not yet received official UNHCR cards legally confirming their status.
With few options, refugees turn to informal, low-skilled labour where they are vulnerable to physical and economic exploitation. Several years ago, the government agreed to allow 3,000 Syrian refugees to enter and work in Malaysia to help alleviate the global migration crisis. More recently a Rohingya-targeted pilot project was launched allowing a few hundred to work on palm oil plantations, although there was little take-up as it stipulated the designated breadwinners could not bring their families.
But these projects were not extended further, leaving Malaysia's estimated 170,400 refugees with no recourse. If they were at least allowed to work, says Sumitha Shaanthinni Kishna, director of migrant rights NGO Our Journey, things would be easier.
"They could afford health care, they could figure out private schooling for their kids. But now, with no work and no access to these basic facilities, they are left in limbo."
Across town at non-profit community centre Human Aid Selangor, Myanmar Muslims and Rohingya refugees and asylum seekers also expect a quiet Eid ul-Fitr, or Hari Raya, as it is known in Malaysia.
"The centre has been giving out simple meals this Ramadan for iftar [breaking of fast]," says co-founder and community leader Rafik Shah Ismail, 43. "But I don't think we can do an open house the first day of Hari Raya as we just don't have the money. Maybe on the third or fourth day, if we get sufficient donations in time."
At the Human Aid centre, humanitarian services are provided to vulnerable displaced communities living in Malaysia, particularly the Rohingya community in the Klang Valley. Offering classes, medical assistance and shelter to single mothers, survivors of sexual or gender-based violence and children, the facility has a host of young refugees who run day-to-day operations and help out with packing meals, teaching classes, and looking after the youngsters who spend their mornings at the centre.
For Rohingya youth Mohd Jamal, 14, Hari Raya is an important day because it is a time to "ask forgiveness for whatever we have done wrong" from elders and loved ones. On the first day of Eid, he will be helping out at home before heading over to the community centre in the evening.
Burmese Muslim Illyas, 18, is old enough that the prospect of finding work has become daunting. Born in Malaysia, he speaks Malay fluently and considers himself culturally "very Malaysian" - but his legal status poses a hurdle.
"I have tried looking for a job, but I can't do just any work. Many ask for SPM [a Malaysian high-school qualification], which I don't have," he says. "I am an adult now, it is harder to find a living."
The plight of refugees in Malaysia is a serious one, says Human Aid Selangor Society secretary Nurainie Haziqah, and requires strong political will to address.
"The government has to show more seriousness in tackling the issue of refugees," she says. "We had hard times during the previous regime - surely I think the 'New Malaysia' government needs to play a bigger and vital role in ensuring the basic and fundamental rights of refugees like health care, education and job opportunities are well taken care of."
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.