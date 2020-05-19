Elderly Covid-19 patient jumps to his death from fourth floor of East Jakarta hospital

A 72-year-old patient under surveillance (PDP) for Covid-19, identified as MR, has died after reportedly jumping from the fourth floor of the Hermina Hospital in Jatinegara, East Jakarta, on Sunday morning.

East Jakarta Police crime unit head Sr. Adj. Comr. Hery Purnomo said the police had questioned two people in relation to this case, one of whom testified that MR had asked to go home the night before the incident.

"The witness, who was in the same room as the victim, saw the victim open the window and jumped out from the fourth floor of Hermina Hospital," Hery said in a statement on Sunday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Another witness named Ismail, who was on duty at Hermina Hospital, heard a crashing sound. Upon learning there was a dead body at the entrance to the parking lot, Ismail immediately contacted the police.

The police are still investigating whether MR intended to flee, commit suicide or had another motive.

"The handling of the victim's body was carried out in accordance with Covid-19 protocols," Hery added.

