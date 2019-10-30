Election ban on Joshua Wong may face challenge in court

The banning of Joshua Wong Chi-fung from the coming district council elections may have put an end to the exchange of words between the young activist and two electoral officials, but the decision is all but certain to face a challenge in the courts, analysts said.

Wong, the only hopeful to have been disqualified, has pledged he will lodge an election petition after the polls on November 24.

His case could become the third case involving pro-democracy candidates at various levels of courts.

Legal scholars said the power to disqualify candidates was "broad" and appeared "unchecked", given that Wong had made it clear that he and his party Demosisto would not support the city's independence even as an option.

But barrister Ronny Tong Ka-wah, an adviser to city's leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, defended returning officer Laura Liang Aron's decision.

Tong said Wong's party had not proved that its members would uphold the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution.

He said if Wong wanted to run for public office, one option for him was to quit Demosisto.

A key point of contention in Wong's case was the notion of a "non-binding referendum".

In three lengthy replies, Wong said he did not support Hong Kong independence and only supported a non-binding "self-determination" referendum on the city's future within the current constitutional framework.

The issue of a referendum, according to a legal source, was deliberately quoted from a landmark ruling, in which the court ruled in favour of fellow Demosisto member Agnes Chow Ting's election petition.

Justice Anderson Chow at the time ruled that while "self-determination" was unconstitutional, the applicant, Agnes Chow, was only supporting a "watered-down" version of it to "forge public opinion and put pressure" on Beijing and Hong Kong.

However, even though Wong apparently changed his stance and said he only supported the non-binding referendum, electoral officials still doubted his statement.