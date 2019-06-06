Electric boats will help alleviate Bangkok's traffic, air pollution: UN

Old diesel-run boats, like this one plying the Saen Saep Canal, emit black exhaust fumes, which further worsen Bangkok’s air pollution.

Developing electric public transport in the canals could help solve two of Bangkok's biggest problems - traffic congestion and air pollution, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) suggested.

On World Environment Day, which was marked yesterday, UNEP said a team of experts was now working with the Climate and Clean Air Coalition as well as the Pollution Control Department (PCD) on a project to assess the impact canal-based public transport can have on air pollution in the city.

Bert Fabian, programme officer in the Air Quality and Mobility Unit, said the international agency and its Thai partners are identifying the types and amount of pollutants being emitted from boats plying the canals in Bangkok.

The study aims to find a better alternative that can mitigate the air pollution from this mode of transport. "Bangkok suffers annual bouts of severe air pollution and this previously unmeasured source may be a significant contributing factor," Fabian said.

"We want to improve the air we breathe, but we can't do this without the best possible data." He ventured that once the operators replace their ageing, polluting diesel boats with electric vessels, the city's network of canals would potentially offer a clean alternative and have a marked impact on both traffic congestion and air pollution in Bangkok.

Sonthi Kotchawat, a prominent environmental health expert, also said that discarding diesel fuel would be key to tackling Bangkok's air-pollution problems.