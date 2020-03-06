Electric TukTuks coming soon as a safe transport medium

The Thai Electric Vehicle Association ( EVAT) has launched an "electric tricycle" as a new alternative to public transportation in the new normal era and supports the "TukTuk" to promote Thai tourism after the lockdown ends.

TVAT sees the electric tricycle as another important option to provide services at a time of social distancing, reducing the risk of infections.

The electric tricycle designed by the association uses a clear plastic sheet covering all sides.

This plastic sheet helps to separate the passenger and the driver, helping to travel with an electric tuk tuk more safely with more confidence both for the passengers and drivers, EVAT said.

In addition, this plastic sheet can be rolled up when not in use.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

The association developed an electric tricycle from a motor tricycle which has been newly registered as a personal tricycle by the Department of Land Transport under the name "EVAT: Bangkok model".

For the past five years, the association has set a target to promote the use of electric vehicles to help reduce pollution.