Elevator in Indonesia hospital construction site falls, killing 4

An elevator at a construction site behind Malang Islamic University (Unisma) Hospital in East Java has fallen from the fourth floor, killing four out of the 11 construction workers inside.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at 12.30 p.m. local time at the site, built to expand the Islamic hospital, which is located in Dinoyo subdistrict, Lowokwaru district, Malang.

Budi Santoso, the hospital’s security coordinator, said he had heard a loud noise coming from the construction site when he was at the building that day.

“There were 11 victims in the accident; we evacuated six people with injuries, four that were killed and one who survived [without any injuries],” Budi said on Tuesday as quoted by tribunnews.com.

Malang Police criminal investigation division head Adj. Comr. Azi Pratas Gusiptu confirmed the incident.

He added that officers were still investigating the cause of the fall.

“We still don’t know if it was caused by human error or other reasons, but we will question some of the witnesses, including the project supervisor,” Azi said on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.