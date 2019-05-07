Emperor Emeritus of Japan appears in public for first time since abdication

The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita visited the Tokyo Lawn Tennis Club in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday. It was the first time the couple has been seen in public since the April 30 abdication of the Emperor Emeritus.

They waved to onlookers when they arrived at the tennis club just after 4 p.m. and stayed for about one hour.

The couple had a relaxing time, interacting with old friends and eating a cake presented to them to commemorate the abdication.

The tennis club is famous for being the place where the couple's relationship is said to have blossomed before their marriage.

According to an 83-year-old acquaintance of the couple, they sat at a table speaking with some of the familiar faces at the club but didn't play tennis.

The acquaintance suggested to the Emperor Emeritus that he should continue playing tennis or table tennis even though he has abdicated, to which he reportedly replied, "You are right."

The couple took gifts of Chimaki rice dumplings and Kashiwa-mochi rice cakes, a Japanese confectionery traditionally eaten on the May 5 national holiday, Children's Day.

When they were leaving, about 50 club members saw the couple off with a round of applause.

A 72-year-old company executive watching from a street near the tennis club said: "They both looked relaxed. I want them to take some time to recover from their hard work."