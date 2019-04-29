Endangered eagle species found in Indonesia national park

A Javan-hawk eagle, a species of raptor on the brink of extinction, has been spotted nesting within the forest of Mount Gede Pangrango National Park (TNGPP) in West Java.

The nestling was estimated to be around 1 or 2 weeks old, head of Area III of TNGPP Dadang Suryana told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.

Dadang said the mother raptor and her nestling were found by a monitoring team comprising Forest Ecosystem Control officers, TNGPP Forest Police officers and civil volunteers, on April 13. The team came back a few days later to make sure the nestling was fine.

The monitoring team had to keep a distance while monitoring the new family to avoid disturbing them, Dadang said.

Javan-hawk eagles are an endemic raptor to Java. The species is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. The Environment Ministry has also named the bird a protected species and the management of TNGPP has put the species on its priority list for close monitoring.

According to Dafang, TNGPP, which spreads across Bogor and Cianjur regencies in West Java; Mount Halimun Salak National Park, which covers areas in Bogor and Sukabumi in West Java and Lebak in Banten; and Telaga Warna tourism spot in Puncak, Bogor, were important nesting areas for Javan-hawk eagles.