Endangered Javan leopard evacuated from West Java village

Authorities and local residents gather around a black Javan leopard, or panther, captured in a village in Subang, West Java on Saturday.
PHOTO: West Java BKSDA
Arya Dipa
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

West Java Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) evacuated a black Javan leopard, or panther, from Cimalingping in Kasomalang district in Subang on Saturday after it became trapped inside a house.

Before the authorities came to the site, locals armed with sticks and machetes had tried to catch the critically endangered animal by themselves but to no avail.

The footage of the capture attempt had gone viral on the internet over the weekend.

Forest campaigner from the West Java branch of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) Dedi Kurniawan said the animal was eventually cornered in a house. He suspected that the wild cat had been forced to roam the residential area because of habitat destruction.

Previously the panther is thought to have attacked a 60-year old resident, identified as Juju, in a narrow alley between two houses. Juju sustained a head injury in the attack.

The BKSDA, together with veterinarians from Bandung Zoo, anesthetized the big cat before taking it to the zoo for treatment. The authorities will release it back to the wild after ensuring its wellbeing.

Photo: West Java BKSDA
A panther sleeps in a cage after being anesthetized following its capture in a West Java village on Saturday. Local authorities have taken the wild cat to Bandung Zoo for treatment before releasing it again into the wild.
Photo: West Java BKSDA

West Java region II BKSDA head Pupung Purnawan said the otherwise healthy panther suffered injuries to its right leg.

"Probably as a result of jumping over a fence," he said, adding that he felt grateful that residents did not kill the protected species.

He said the panther might have come from nearby forests on Mount Tangkuban Parahu or Mt. Burangrang. The species is one of West Java's most iconic fauna.

More about

ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES animals animal welfare
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to &#039;beg&#039; for $170,000
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Did Keanu Reeves really call himself a &#039;lonely guy&#039;? Publicist claims interview was &#039;fabricated&#039;
Did Keanu Reeves really call himself a 'lonely guy'? Publicist claims interview was 'fabricated'
Elderly man injured after chair gives way at newly upgraded Teck Ghee hawker centre
Elderly man injured after chair gives way at newly upgraded Teck Ghee hawker centre
Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee dies of liver cancer aged 69
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
HSA issues alert on &#039;weight loss&#039; products after woman suffers severe heart failure
HSA issues alert on 'weight loss' products after woman suffers severe heart failure
Father in China donates 6-day-old daughter&#039;s organs
Father in China donates 6-day-old daughter's organs
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare

LIFESTYLE

Just opened June 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month
Just opened June 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door

SERVICES