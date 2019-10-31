The ethnic minority Hongkongers crediting protests for connecting them with city

Hongkongers from ethnic minority groups have said the protest movement has made them feel truly part of the city for the first time after suffering discrimination all their lives.

Vivek Mahbubani, a comedian of Indian descent, said he had found his ethnicity a "negative burden", which led him to hate his own identity.

He was one of three born-and-bred Hongkongers with South Asian origins appearing at a press conference held by anti-government protesters on Monday, themed "no racial division in the face of tyranny".

Despite suffering prejudice, the group said they were hopeful for the future because they felt solidarity with mainstream society for the first time because of the sense of belonging offered by protesters.

Mahbubani appeared at the Citizens' Press Conference without a mask while the other two speakers, who are of Pakistani descent, concealed their identities.

"This city is a place I call home," Mahbubani said. "It has shaped the way I think, my pace of living, as well as my identity as a person. The only thing it cannot influence is my race."

However, he said he had experienced discrimination as he described the difficulties of fitting into society.

It was challenging for many people from ethnic minority groups to find good jobs in Hong Kong because of societal prejudices and not being able to speak Cantonese, the comic added.

Mahbubani said he was fortunate his parents had sent him and his sister to a local school so they could learn Chinese.