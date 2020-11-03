Ex-judo fighter beats mother to a pulp over ‘lost’ motorbike key in Thailand

A former member of the national judo team, Posawee Thamrongrab, 36, was arrested on Tuesday for assaulting and badly injuring his 58-year-old mother in her office at the Culture, Sport and Tourism Department on Oct 28.

A colleague took the woman to hospital after her son left her on the floor with broken teeth and ribs.

A CCTV clip posted on Facebook showed the man assaulting his mother and walking out of the room after she falls unconscious. The mother later filed a complaint against her son at Din Daeng Police Station.

According to the mother’s testimony, her son had arrived asking for the motorcycle’s key and lost his temper when she said she didn’t know where it was.

Initial investigation shows that the former athlete has been a drug addict for the past 10 years and attacked his mother often. He now faces the charge of assaulting a parent to the point of severe danger.