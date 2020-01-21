Ex-lawmaker accused of damaging officer's hearing after Hong Kong protest

An ousted Hong Kong lawmaker was accused in court on Monday of assaulting two police officers after an anti-government rally, leaving one of them with hearing loss in one ear.

Au Nok-hin, 32, is alleged to have caused the injury to Superintendent Ko Chun-pong by using a loudhailer next to him during a stand-off between protesters and police in Yau Ma Tei.

The former pro-democracy politician has denied two counts of assault in the incident during the early hours of July 8, in which he is also accused of assaulting Constable Kwan Chi-ho.

But Au told Kowloon City Court that he was trying to stop officers from causing a stampede by forcing their way through a crowd of journalists on Nathan Road, the day after an estimated 230,000 people took to the streets of Kowloon in protest against the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Superintendent Ko Chun-pong is said to have suffered acute hearing loss in his right ear. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The court heard that when officers moved to disperse protesters who gathered on the streets after the rally, they encountered Au and lawmaker Jeremy Tam Man-ho near Dundas Street and Hamilton Street. More than 20 reporters were also gathered at the scene.

In a heated altercation, Au allegedly assaulted Kwan by hitting his shield three times using a microphone. Minutes later, he allegedly caused Ko to suffer acute hearing loss in his right ear by speaking through a loudhailer next to him.

Au, who was disqualified last September by the High Court following a successful election petition by his pro-democracy ally Agnes Chow Ting, was the first lawmaker to be charged over the anti-government demonstrations that have rocked Hong Kong since June last year.

Prosecutors initially applied to anonymise Kwan and Ko, as AAA and EEE respectively, citing fears of online doxxing and harassment. They later dropped the application as unnecessary.

Constable Kwan Chi-ho said he felt scared during the incident with Au Nok-hin. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Au's lawyer, Robert Pang Yiu-hung SC, argued his client had asked officers to stop, as he feared their procession might risk a stampede given the large number of journalists at the scene.