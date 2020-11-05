Ex-security guard in Thailand arrested for allegedly raping his daughter for 2 years

Sam Rae station police arrested Sorn (last name withheld) for allegedly raping his daughter, a child under 15, at his relative’s house in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district.

The police action came at 7pm on Wednesday after the Thonburi Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant.

Back in October, an aunt of the 13-year-old girl filed a police complaint stating that Sorn, 39, had been raping his own daughter for about two years, on average once or twice per week, until the girl decided to run away from her home and live with her aunt.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

Police sent the girl for a physical check-up at Taksin Hospital and found that she had been sexually assaulted but had no other physical injuries. They requested an arrest warrant.

Sorn, who used to work as a security guard in Thonburi province, reportedly denied the charge and said he would only provide additional details via his lawyer.