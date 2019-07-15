Exhausted, stressed and insulted: Hong Kong police soldier on

When Ken's wife asked him how he was holding up after repeatedly being deployed to recent extradition protests, the police sergeant always assured her: "Everything is fine."

He thought he had succeeded in hiding his exhaustion - until the day he took a peek at his wife's mobile phone. What he read brought him to tears.

"All along I told her I was fine, so she told her relatives the same thing," said Ken, who asked to remain anonymous. "But she also told them she was very worried because she knew I was lying."

Thousands of Hong Kong police officers - like Ken - have been subjected to immense physical and emotional stress from the wave of protests unleashed by the government's unpopular extradition bill in the past weeks.

Like his colleagues, Ken faced verbal abuse and violence from protesters, especially when tensions ran hot and clashes broke out.

The most common insult has been "black cop" in Cantonese.

The protests have been largely peaceful, but officers like Ken have put in long shifts that sometimes lasted more than 24 hours without a proper meal or rest.

Police officers at the junction of Nathan Road and Argyle Street on July 7. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Health experts have already warned of a public mental health crisis, with four deaths and one attempted suicide already linked to the ongoing political fiasco.

Protesters often speak of a sense of despair and depression over recent events - but police officers have also felt the effects of the repeated clashes.

Some police officers were the targets of a cyberbullying campaign that included the leaking of officers' personal and family details as well as death threats.

As Ken's experience shows, it is sometimes trickier for police officers to deal with stress because they have been trained to act resilient.

When police are constantly in operations mode, according to experts, asking them to completely loosen up is unrealistic.

Dr Edmond Lau Kam-lun, the senior clinical psychologist of the Hong Kong Police Force, said his psychological services group had been providing personalised assistance to help frontline officers cope with stress.

"In the middle of these operations, telling them to fully relax and vent out all their emotions is not the best way to deal with things," Lau said.