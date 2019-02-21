Explosion at Jakarta mall injures 6 people, damages 40 food counters

Police vehicles are parked outside the Taman Anggrek Mall in West Jakarta hours after an explosion occurred in the mall's food court on Feb 20.

An explosion at a food court in the Taman Anggrek Mall in West Jakarta has injured six people and damaged 40 food counters.

The victims were women and men between 29 and 44 years of age.

"The explosion that damaged the food court on the fourth floor of the Taman Anggrek Mall was caused by a gas pipe leak," Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono said in a written statement on Wednesday.

A witness, Fauzi, 51, told police that he heard a hissing noise from above the Soto Betawi food counter at around 10.15 am.

The witness said he then turned off the gas handle on the counter, but the hissing continued.

The explosion occurred at the food counter at 10.20 am on Wednesday. At 12.15 am the Jakarta Police's bomb squad, led by First Insp. Muji, investigated the area and confirmed a gas leak as the cause of the explosion that damaged 40 counters at the food court.

Police have cordoned off the scene pending their investigation.