Explosion at Jakarta's Monas: What we know so far

An explosion occurred at the National Monument (Monas) in Central Jakarta on Tuesday morning, shocking many as the complex is near the State Palace and government offices.

Early reports from Kompas TV mentioned that two members of the Indonesian Military (TNI) were injured in the explosion and were taken directly to hospital.

National Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono confirmed the incident. He said the area was cleared for an investigation shortly afterwards.

The parks within the National Monument area are commonly used for, among other things, recreation, exercise and gatherings by members of the public.

The monument complex itself is surrounded by a number of ministerial office buildings and state institution headquarters, the Army headquarters and the Supreme Court building.

The day before the explosion took place, the area was the site of a gathering of Muslim activists who were commemorating the third anniversary of a Dec. 2, 2016 rally held to demand the prosecution of then-Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama for blasphemy.

Here's what we know so far about the explosion. The article will be updated.

WHAT CAUSED THE EXPLOSION?

Jakarta Police chief Insp. Gen. Gatot Eddy Pramono in a press briefing confirmed that the explosion took place at about 7:15 a.m.

The location of the explosion was on the northern side of the monument complex across from the Home Ministry on Jl. Medan Merdeka Utara - about 400 meters from President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's office at the State Palace.

"Our team at the crime scene discovered that the explosion was apparently caused by a smoke grenade," Gatot said.

The grenade was found by two military garrison members, Sgt. Maj. Fajar and Chief Pvt. Gunawan, while they were on their regular morning exercise with other TNI personnel in the area.

The two victims have been taken to Gatot Subroto Army Hospital for treatment.

Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Yusri Yunus said separately said that smoke grenades were usually used for exercises by security personnel and that the devices were of low strength, similar to firecrackers.

"Like firecrackers, [smoke grenades] are not dangerous if they [explode] at a far distance, but if [the explosion] occurs when we hold them, the hands will be burned," he said.

WHY WAS THE GRENADE THERE?

Authorities are still investigating why the grenade was there.

Teams from the police's Gegana bomb squad, as well as from the Indonesia Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (Inafis) Unit, have been deployed to investigate the site of the explosion.