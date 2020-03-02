Explosives found at train station on Hong Kong's border with mainland China

Hong Kong police called the bomb squad to a railway station at the border with mainland China on Sunday afternoon, when two explosive devices were found on a train.

The police force called the incident part of an ongoing bombing campaign and said the city was "one big step closer to terrorism" carried out by extreme, violent individuals.

Lo Wu MTR station, which links to a border checkpoint between the city and Shenzhen, was closed for several hours, and rail services affected. The border checkpoint is one of the busiest in the world.

One of the devices was defused, while another caught fire and spurted white smoke, though it was unclear whether it had been detonated. No one was hurt.

Police said officers were called in when a cleaner spotted a plastic bag under a seat on a train, which arrived at a platform at about 3.10pm. The cleaner moved the bag to the platform, where another employee examined it and saw wires inside.

When police arrived, they cordoned off the site and called in the explosive ordnance disposal bureau.

Alick McWhirter, a senior bomb disposal officer, said the bombs were viable. One of them partially functioned, while officers defused the other.

"Over the past days, weeks and months, Hong Kong has been faced with an ongoing bombing campaign," he said, adding that powerful home-made bombs were "designed to kill and injure innocent people".

A video released by police showed the semi-functioning bomb catching fire and giving off smoke. The power and nature of the explosives had yet to be analysed.