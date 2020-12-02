Face masks now mandatory in 8 types of public venues in Taiwan

TAIPEI — With the continuous rise of Covid-19 cases worldwide, Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) launched a new 'winter protocol' starting on Tuesday (Dec 1).

The new guidelines will require citizens to wear face masks at eight additional venues. If you violate regulations even after receiving a due warning, you could be fined up to NT$15,000 (S$710).

Healthcare facilities

This includes venues such as hospitals, clinics, blood donation centres, nursing homes, long-term care homes, senior welfare centres, veterans home, daycare centres, early treatment facilities and placement agencies, as well as disabled person’s institutions.

Public transportation

Public transportation systems, such as Taiwan High-Speed Rail, trains, MRTs, light rail transit, buses, taxis, boats or planes, all require passengers to wear face masks starting Dec 1.

Places of consumption

You will also need to wear face masks when entering hotels, shopping malls, department stores, indoor retail markets, convenience stores, supermarkets, exhibition halls, furniture showrooms, pharmacies, medical equipment retailers and drug stores.

Learning places

Wearing face masks is now mandatory in community colleges, learning and training centres, study centres, social education centres, science education centres, libraries and other similar venues.

However, classrooms, kindergartens and cram schools are usually used by specific groups of people, so face masks are not compulsory.

Sports and exhibition venues

Theatres and cinemas, assembly halls, gyms, activity centres, indoor skating rinks, indoor swimming pools, concert halls, performance halls, museums, galleries, exhibits, museums and memorials, amusement parks and children’s playgrounds among other similar venues also require compulsory mask-wearing.

The CECC added that those heading to swimming pools or gyms may take off their face masks when exercising but need to maintain social distance and put it back on as soon as they finish their activities.

Religious and worship places

People heading to monasteries, temples, churches, funeral facilities and other similar venues will also need to wear face masks.

Entertainment venues

Cruises, dance halls, nightclubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, MTV, KTV, barbershops, hair salons, acupressure massage parlours, saunas, sports and fitness centres, arcades, internet cafes and other similar venues will require patrons to wear masks as well.

Offices and business venues

People handling business in banks, securities firms, insurance companies, post offices, credit unions, credit departments of agricultural and fishery associations, telecommunication companies, cable TV companies, government agencies and related services at all levels will also need to wear face masks.

