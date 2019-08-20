Facebook, Twitter say China funded a campaign to disrupt Hong Kong protests

The social-media platform Twitter has suspended hundreds of accounts alleged to be part of a Chinese government-backed campaign to sow political discord in Hong Kong, and will no longer accept advertising from state-controlled media outlets, the company announced on Monday.
Additionally, Facebook removed seven pages, three groups and five accounts involved in what the company called "coordinated inauthentic behaviour as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong".
In all, Twitter said that 936 accounts originating from within China have been suspended for a number of violations of the company's "platform manipulation policies," including spam, coordinated activity, fake accounts and ban evasion.
The social media activity of the suspended accounts, which posted in both English and Chinese, were part of efforts to undermine the "legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement on the ground", the company said.
Twitter, Facebook and most other western social media platforms are blocked in mainland China. Most of the accounts identified by Twitter as "bad faith actors" circumvented the Great Firewall - as the country's digital barrier is known - using virtual private networks (VPNs), though some were tracked to specific, unblocked IP addresses based in mainland China.
Though most of the accounts had fewer than 100 followers, 326 accounts had more than 10,000 followers and a handful had counts close to 300,000 followers.
"Covert, manipulative behaviours have no place on our service," Twitter said. "They violate the fundamental principles on which our company is built."
The company said "intensive investigations" had found "reliable evidence to support that this is a coordinated state-backed operation."
When asked to clarify how its probe had ascertained a connection to the Chinese government, a spokeswoman for Twitter referred to the investigation's findings that some of the accounts had been gaining access to Twitter without the use of VPNs.
Facebook's investigation, also announced Monday, was prompted by a "tip" from Twitter, Facebook head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a statement.
"We will continue monitoring and will take action if we find additional violations," said Gleicher, adding that Facebook had shared the findings with other industry partners and law enforcement agencies.
Examples of the "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" identified by Facebook included posts that compared protesters to cockroaches, accused journalists of corruption and of colluding with "rioters", and claimed that protesters, not police, had been responsible for the widely reported injury of a medic who may lose the use of one eye.
The young woman was injured when she was struck by a pellet fired by police during demonstrations in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui neighbourhood earlier this month.
