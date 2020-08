Workers at a factory in Nakhon Sawan came to work on Friday (July 31) to find a sign saying that all 800 of them had lost their jobs and that the factory will be closed for three months.

The company had fired more than 2,000 workers earlier in the year due to the negative effects of Covid-19.

The recently sacked workers marched to the Nakhon Sawan Provincial Labour Office for help, but officials asked them to file a complaint letter first.