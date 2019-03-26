Fake Garuda Indonesia pilot named suspect for document forgery

The Soekarno-Hatta Airport Police have named a man who was allegedly pretending to be a pilot for national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia a suspect for document forgery.

"He was named a suspect for falsification of a Garuda Indonesia aircrew identity card and for using the card as if it was real," Criminal Investigation Unit head of the Airport Police Comr. James Hasudungan Hutajulu said as reported by kompas.com on Sunday.

Alvin could be charged under Article 263 of the Criminal Code on document forgery, which carries a maximum penalty of six years imprisonment.

He was arrested at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Friday after wandering around dressed in a Garuda Indonesia pilot uniform complete with the ID card on his chest.

Andre, a real pilot working for the airline, grew suspicious and spoke to Alvin, who he said gave him unclear and suspicious answers. Andre then reported Alvin to airport security personnel who forwarded the report to the Airport Police.

It was later found that he was a passenger of the airline's flight to Semarang, Central Java.

James previously said from preliminary investigations, it was revealed that Alvin had pretended to be a pilot as it was his longtime obsession.

"When he graduated high school he applied to get into a pilot school, but he failed," James said.