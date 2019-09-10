Fake tsunami warning drives Indonesian quake victims to flee to mountains

Thousands of residents of West Seram Regency in Maluku fled to nearby mountains and forests on Tuesday amid fears of an incoming tsunami after fake news spread online following a deadly earthquake that jolted the region late last month.

They left their homes, bringing family members and valuables, after they received information saying that a tsunami would be coming on Wednesday.

The reports spread not only among the people living in western parts of Seram, but also in other regencies and cities, including in quake-affected areas of Central Maluku and Ambon.

Fatin Tuasamu, a local figure in Kairatu district, confirmed that many Kairatu residents had evacuated to the mountains and the forests to avoid the feared tsunami.

"Usually we climb in the evening, but many people in the village left the village during the day," Fatin said as quoted by kompas.com on Tuesday.

"All of us went to the mountains, only a few people stayed in the village," said Ramli, a resident of Waitasi hamlet in Kairatu village.

Ramli and his family chose to follow other residents to evacuate to the mountains in anticipation of another major earthquake and tsunami.