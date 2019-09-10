Fake tsunami warning drives Indonesian quake victims to flee to mountains

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/South China Morning Post
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Thousands of residents of West Seram Regency in Maluku fled to nearby mountains and forests on Tuesday amid fears of an incoming tsunami after fake news spread online following a deadly earthquake that jolted the region late last month.

They left their homes, bringing family members and valuables, after they received information saying that a tsunami would be coming on Wednesday.

The reports spread not only among the people living in western parts of Seram, but also in other regencies and cities, including in quake-affected areas of Central Maluku and Ambon.

Fatin Tuasamu, a local figure in Kairatu district, confirmed that many Kairatu residents had evacuated to the mountains and the forests to avoid the feared tsunami.

"Usually we climb in the evening, but many people in the village left the village during the day," Fatin said as quoted by kompas.com on Tuesday.

"All of us went to the mountains, only a few people stayed in the village," said Ramli, a resident of Waitasi hamlet in Kairatu village.

Ramli and his family chose to follow other residents to evacuate to the mountains in anticipation of another major earthquake and tsunami.

"We have our things with us. We took everything because we are afraid of a tsunami," he said, adding that he also heard someone had dreamed about a tsunami, which he believed might serve as a sign that the disaster might be coming.

Residents of other districts, including Amaltu and Elpaputih, also chose to flee to the mountains.

"Our village is by the seashore therefore we just do what we can to avoid danger," said Martinus, a resident of Elpaputih.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Ambon and other areas in Maluku on the morning of Sept. 26, damaging more than 6,000 houses and at least 512 public facilities, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

BNPB head Lt. Gen. Doni Monardo confirmed that as of Tuesday, at least 39 people had died while some 1,578 people were injured in the disaster. More than 170,000 residents are living in shelters.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) have recorded at least 1,181 aftershocks since the quake first hit the region.

Officials with BPBD Maluku and BMKG Ambon have called on residents to remain calm as they asserted that the circulating information was fake news and could not be confirmed.

"There is no tsunami [on Wednesday], it's a hoax, don't believe it," BPBD Maluku head Farida Salampessy said.

BMKG Ambon head Sunardi also appealed to locals not to believe the reports. "Do not panic as the intensity of the aftershocks is decreasing and getting smaller," he said.

More about
INDONESIA fake news Tsunamis

TRENDING

Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
$50,000 lost to &#039;angpow&#039; scammer in Malaysia
$50,000 lost to 'angpow' scammer in Malaysia
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Thai Airways defends food service after passenger complains on Facebook
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Get your hands on (currently sold-out) McDonald’s pyjamas for up to $120 on Carousell
Get your hands on (currently sold-out) McDonald’s pyjamas for up to $120 on Carousell

LIFESTYLE

Is Shu Qi&#039;s viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
Is Shu Qi's viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

SERVICES