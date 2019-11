Deunden Nikomborirak, a research director at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), died in tragic circumstances on Thursday morning when a tree in her house compound fell on her.

TDRI research director Somchai Jitsuchon said Deunden's colleagues were shocked and saddened to learn of her sudden passing.

Deunden is well-known for her outstanding research in many areas of public policy. Lately, she was responsible for economic governance research.