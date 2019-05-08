Families of Bangkok bomb suspects demand details

Rohaning Sae-nage, (right) mother of a bomb suspect.
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

The mother of a man accused of planting explosive devices outside Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok last week has demanded details about his detention and permission to visit him.

Rohaning Sae-nage, mother of Lu-ai Sae-nage, and the family of fellow accused Wildon Maha arrived at Bangkok on Sunday from their home province of Narathiwat.

Rohaning said she'd be satisfied for now just to hear her son's voice, but she complained that no official had contacted her or the other family about the terms of their detention.

She pleaded with officials not to harm or torture either man.

Rohaning said Lu-ai was a good, diligent student and dismissed the authorities' allegation that he was the man seen in surveillance camera images planting explosive devices on the sidewalk in front of the police compound.

She and the other family planned to stay with relatives in Bangkok waiting for the authorities to contact them.

