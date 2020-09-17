Family of 5 shot dead in Bangkok

Police have launched an investigation into a shooting in Bangkok’s Thung Kru district that left two men, two women and a child dead.

Pol Colonel Kritsana Pattanacharoen, deputy police spokesman, said the five people – a grandfather, grandmother, mother, father and a nine-year-old boy – were killed in their home in Suksawat alley at around 8.30am on Thursday (Sept 17).

The family had been running a chemical business from the house.

The forensic team collecting evidence from the crime scene found a gun in the hand of the boy’s father, who was identified as “Lek”.

Neighbours said they heard the grandmother shout: “Lek, you’re hurting me.”

Police believe Lek may have been facing financial stress and decided to murder his father, mother, wife and son before killing himself.