Family 'detained' for grumbling over Garuda flight in Indonesia

In the latest of a string of incidents that reflect poorly on the airline, a Garuda Indonesia passenger has claimed that she and her family were "detained" by Garuda employees who accused her husband of insulting the airline.

Twitter user @jesswjk described the events on her Twitter account on Sunday night.

So udah banyak yang request gue untuk cerita pengalaman gue jadi penumpang GA404 kemarin, hari Sabtu 4 Januari. Let's see.



Gue travel ke Bali dengan suami gue, 3 anak gue yang terakhir usia 5 bulan, dan 2 orang nannies.



Kami duduk di section business class. — jessica (@jesswjk) January 5, 2020

She and her husband and three young children were flying business class on Garuda flight GA404 to Denpasar, Bali on Saturday.

"When we were about to land, [our flight] was held back for about 50 minutes while waiting for the runway to clear at Ngurah Rai [International Airport]," @jesswjk wrote.

At that point, with the captain having instructed passengers to put on their seatbelts, her eldest child asked to go to the bathroom.

kHer husband stood up to ask a flight attendant if he could take the child to the toilet, which the flight attendant said was not allowed for safety reasons.

"My husband complied and sat back down," @jesswjk continued. "My son started to complain about having a stomach ache […] which made my husband panic and start to grumble (GRUMBLING TO ME! IN HIS SEAT!) about Garuda to me."

The flight eventually landed and everything seemed fine until the woman and her family got to the baggage lounge at Ngurah Rai International Airport.