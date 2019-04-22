Fans in the Philippines seek refund from theaters screening 'Avengers: Endgame' with Chinese subtitles

MANILA, Philippines - Some movie theatres will offer a screening of "Avengers: Endgame" with Chinese subtitles.

But this did not seem to sit well with the fans of the franchise who already bought tickets.

A mall chain recently announced that it will screen "Avengers: Endgame" with Chinese subtitles in select cinemas.

"Watch the most-awaited next instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, #AvengersEndgame, with Chinese subtitles. Showing in select cinemas on April 24 to 28!" the mall posted on Facebook.

But the announcement put them in hot waters as fans started to demand a refund.

"I bought my tickets in advance yesterday, and I was not informed of this. I demand a refund as this is not what I expected from what I paid for. This is infuriating, to be honest. Hear us out," one Facebook user commented.

Another netizen expressed dismay saying, "Why do you have to sell tickets not informing first the consumers that there will be Chinese subtitles in the movie? With this, I have all the rights to refund my tickets!!! #notochinesesubtitles"

Another netizen chimed in, saying it would be understandable if Tagalog subtitles will be included instead of Chinese. "This is the Philippines. The movie is in English. Mas maiintindihan ko pa kung tagalog ang subtitles," the netizen said.

In its response, mall chain, however, reiterated: "As stated in the announcement and indicated in our website, only select cinemas and screenings will have Chinese subtitles."

"This does not automatically apply to all screenings, including those wherein tickets were purchased in advance," it added.

"Avengers: Endgame," the conclusion to the 22-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) story, will premiere in Philippine cinemas on April 24.