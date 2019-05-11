Careers

Farmer in India bites snake to death in revenge before dying

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network
May 11, 2019

A farmer in Gujarat, India, took revenge on a snake that bit him by biting it to death before succumbing to the venom, Malaysia Nanban reported.

Barwath Kalabariya, 60, was monitoring the corn harvest on his land when he noticed a snake.

While his workers fled in fear, Barwath tried to chase away the snake but it refused to budge.

He then tried to catch the snake but it bit him on the arm and face.

Infuriated, the farmer caught the snake and killed it by biting it before he collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital but died shortly.


 

