Father of man who fell to his death at Bangkok mall suspects foul play

The father of a man, 35, who fell to his death from a five-storey department store in Rama III on Sunday has ruled out suicide and called for an investigation into his death.

At 2.10pm on Sunday (Sept 6), Bangpongpang Police Station in Bangkok Yannawa district was alerted about a case of a man falling to his death.

The man's body, wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans along with a black backpack, was kept covered by a canvas on a white Nissan Navara pickup truck belonging to the department store.

The driver’s licence on the body identified the deceased as Thaninrat (last name withheld), aged 35 years, a local of Bangkok.

The department store refused to reveal details to reporters but one of the witnesses reportedly said that after the man fell from the 5th floor to the ground, the department store staff had quickly put the body in the car and covered it with canvas while waiting for officials to arrive.

Later that day, Suchai (last name withheld), aged 54 years, contacted the police saying that he is Thaninrat’s father.

He reportedly said that his son worked as a managing director at a company but had recently quit due to personal reasons. He said he did not believe Thaninrat would commit suicide just because he was out of a job.

Suchai also questioned why the department store was in such a hurry to remove the body from the scene. “My son’s death is highly suspicious, and I would like to urge authorities to investigate it with full transparency,” he added.