Father trains 10-year-old daughter as partner in crime

A middle-aged man in Johor Baru taught his 10-year-old daughter how to steal and made her his partner in crime, reported China Press.

They stole the handbag of a salesperson working at a car expo in a shopping mall, said the paper.

The 29-year-old victim placed her bag underneath the counter before attending to a customer.

Minutes later, she noticed her bag missing when she went to retrieve her purse.

She requested to see the mall's CCTV, where the father-daughter team were seen scouting the area for about 20 minutes before making their move.

The dad acted as a lookout while the girl stole the bag before fleeing the scene.

The victim said the bag contained her purse, customer records and something of sentimental value that her late mother had gifted her.

When she posted the story online, netizens commented that the thieving duo were repeat offenders.