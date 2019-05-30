Father, two young daughters killed by poisonous gas at Thai pig farm

The owner of a Phatthalung pig farm and his two young daughters were killed on Wednesday when they were suffocated by methane gas fumes from the farm's waste treatment pond.

Police said Piraphat Mato, 35, the owner of a pig farm in Moo 7 village in Tambon Klong Yai of Phatthalung's Tamote district, was found dead along with his two daughters, aged 7 and 9, on a blanket covering the pig waste pond.

Pirapaphat's wife, Erawan Mato, 36, said her husband and her two daughters went to clean the pig's den and feed the pigs at the farm, which is about 3 kilometres from their house.

She said she and some relatives went to look for them when they did not return after dark and found the them lying on the blanket, which covers the pond.

The blanket, which was used to trap the biogas for household use, had ruptured with manure spilling onto the blanket.

The relatives managed to retrieve the three bodies. It is believed they died from inhaling methane gas.

Police said the two girls were likely playing on the blanket but it ruptured, releasing methane gas which caused them to become unconscious. When the father tried to save them he was also suffocated.