Female doctor in Thailand punched for failing to save gang member's life

A suspect in a deadly brawl at Vibharam-Chaiprakarn Hospital in Samut Prakan province on Sunday (July 19) was arrested on Monday and admitted to hitting a female doctor for failing to save his friend.

The violence was sparked on Sunday, when two gangs – Mahawong and Soi Rong Lek – began clashing and the victim “Q” was stabbed in the chest by a rival gang member.

However, when Q succumbed to his injuries in hospital, his friend Kuk punched the female doctor for failing to save his friend. A male nurse then came to stop him, but that only drew the attention of Kuk’s brother Min, who stepped in and attacked the nurse.

They then headed off to avenge Q’s death by beating up Soi Rong Lek member Thanaphon Thongchaiya, 21, who is now being treated at Muangsamut Puchao hospital for injuries to the mouth and head.

Upon arrest, the brothers reportedly confessed to the crime, while police say they will face serious punishment.