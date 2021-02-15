Female minister emerges as candidate to be new Tokyo Olympics organising committee president

Seiko Hashimoto, minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, appeared to be a promising candidate for the new president of the Tokyo Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The previous president, Yoshiro Mori, announced his resignation to take responsibility for comments he made that were widely seen as sexist.

The organising committee will set up a candidate review committee to select a new president.

“Hashimoto is a good choice to be president because she is a former Olympic athlete and also has administrative experience,” said a senior official.

However, to ensure transparency, the organising committee will place importance on the discussions at the candidate review committee. If Hashimoto succeeds Mori as president, she will have to resign from the Cabinet.

Hashimoto told the press Friday (Feb 12) that she had never been approached to succeed Mori as president.