Female motorcyclist killed after being knocked off bridge in Bangkok crash

A woman was killed after a car rammed her motorcycle, knocking her off a bridge on Ratchadapisek Road in Rama 3 area on Wednesday while the car driver jumped into a taxi and fled, only to return later and surrender to police.

At 1am, Bang Phong Phang police and paramedics from King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital found the body of Supalai, 30, at the accident scene.

Her body was covered in blood, while her face was disfigured from major injuries.

A witness at the scene told police the driver, who appeared to be drunk, came out of the car immediately after the accident and grabbed a taxi, while the passenger drove the car and parked it in adjacent Nonsi alley.

He led the police to the alley, where they found the parked bronze Toyota.

Forensic officers found hair, presumably belonging to the victim, on the crashed side of the car.

Two hours later, at 3am, the driver returned to his car and surrendered to the police, confessing he quickly left the scene after panicking. There was no word yet about the passenger who drove the car into the alley.