Female prison officer in Hong Kong becomes the first to wear a turban at work

Marching in lockstep with her three-column squad across a parade ground near Stanley prison, Sukhdeep Kaur is the only graduating officer donning a blue turban to match her navy blue uniform.

At the ceremony earlier this month, the 20-year-old made history by becoming Hong Kong's first female Sikh prison officer wearing a turban, in a Correctional Services Department (CSD) which has more than 6,500 officers but only 46 who are not Chinese.

To Kaur, an Indian Hongkonger and one of the city's approximately 12,000 Sikhs, the religious garment has always been at the heart of her identity.

"Hair is sacred in Sikhism, because it symbolises naturality and how God made us. We don't cut our hair and we wrap it inside the turban to keep it clean from dust," Kaur said.

"I was baptised at 12 and after the ceremony I was fully integrated into Sikhism. To me, the turban represents my religion and culture, and it's also easy for Sikh people to recognise and give solidarity to one another."

The department provided Kaur four blue turbans as part of her uniform, and gave her and other Sikh officers special dispensation to wear a metal bracelet, another symbol of their faith, inside prison facilities.

Special meals will also be available to the strict vegans.

The CSD gave Sukhdeep Kaur four blue turbans as part of her uniform. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Kaur's turban has occasionally attracted trouble and discrimination for her in Hong Kong.

"Some people would hesitate to sit with me on public transport because of my look," she said. "And some local kids did not allow me to play with them, but I wasn't sure why because I didn't understand the local language.

"That is why I feel so proud smashing the glass ceiling and becoming the first woman officer with a turban," she said, adding that she hoped she could be a role model for other Sikhs in the city.

Born in Punjab, a northern province of India, Kaur moved as a seven-year-old to Hong Kong, where her grandparents and parents came in search of jobs and opportunities.