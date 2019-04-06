Filipino domestic helper in Hong Kong 'forced' to clean 19th-floor window from outside

PHOTO: Pixabay
Cody Cepeda
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network

A Filipino domestic worker in Hong Kong filed a case against her employer's wife for allegedly forcing her to clean the window of their high-rise apartment from the outside.

Nerie R. Mier has accused her female employer of forcing her to clean the window of their 19th floor Repulse Bay flat from the outside. She was made to do the task even though she said she felt unwell and "so dizzy" at that time, as per Hong Kong News on June 3. The incident occurred on February 19.

If proven true, the order comes in violation of Mier's contract. Numerous incidents of house helpers plunging to their deaths while cleaning apartment windows plagued Hong Kong in 2016. The issue has led Hong Kong's labour department to set new clauses regarding window cleaning rules among helpers, which took effect on January 1, 2017.

As per the new rules, only windows with locked or secured grills can be cleaned by house helpers, unless the window is located on the ground floor or next to a balcony. No part of their body should also be extended outside the window beyond the ledge, save for their arms.

Mier, however, took a video of her cleaning the window so her family would know what really took place just in case something happened to her. In the video, she can be seen with her leg propped up on the windowsill as she cleaned from the outside.

"I [had] no choice because I [was] still new and I [was] afraid that I will be terminated that early…" Mier said in the report. "I [was] afraid so I resisted… because I [was] not feeling well and felt so dizzy. I told her of my feeling but she insisted."

Mier sent the video to her husband, who sent it to the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO). It was then reported to Hong Kong's labour department. Mier's employers terminated her contract days after the incident on February 26.

Mier's case has been postponed to June 21, as per report, after her male employer failed to attend their last hearing at the Labour Tribunal.

More about

MAIDS Hong Kong
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
Police step in after woman&#039;s complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
Police step in after woman's complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Chinese woman pays $40,000 for premium parking lot but can only exit car through sunroof
Chinese woman pays $40,000 for premium parking lot but can only exit car through sunroof
BMW driver repeatedly reverses into Porsche while trying to enter parallel parking lot at Toa Payoh
BMW driver repeatedly reverses into Porsche while trying to enter parallel parking lot at Toa Payoh
Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was &#039;playing roughly&#039; near his sons
Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was 'playing roughly' near his sons
Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to &#039;beg&#039; for $170,000
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69

LIFESTYLE

Tosh Zhang cosies up with Shiba Inu for new campaign, &#039;cos Toshiba
Tosh Zhang cosies up with Shiba Inu for new campaign, 'cos Toshiba
Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency
Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency
Wash your hands after touching these 7 things
Wash your hands after touching these 7 things
Penang among best destinations for ultimate Asia experience: CNN Travel
Penang among best destinations for ultimate Asia experience: CNN Travel

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54

SERVICES