Filipino domestic worker in HK guilty of maltreating employer's baby

A Filipino domestic worker in Hong Kong has confessed to maltreating her employer's 10-month-old baby and awaits sentencing.

The Filipino woman, identified only as Joan F.B., pleaded guilty to one count of "ill treatment or neglect by those in charge of child or young person," as per a report by Hong Kong News on June 19.

Joan admitted at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts that she cradled the 10-month-old baby and forcibly swung him side to side without supporting his neck and head with her hand.

The incident, which took place last February at The Bellagio in Sham Tseng, was brought about by Joan's unhappiness because she was supposed to go home to the Philippines for vacation that month. Her trip had been agreed upon since November 2018, but her employers required her to get a contraceptive injection last December so she would not get pregnant. Joan eventually cancelled her trip, which was supposed to be from Feb. 13 to 24, despite already having bought tickets.