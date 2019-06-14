Filipino mom finds son's condoms, chops them up to teach him a lesson

PHOTO: Twitter/kngperez, Pixabay
Francesca Militar
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network

As everyone already knows, the centre of Philippine culture will always be family. So, it's not surprising that many Filipino parents tend to become (a little too) overprotective of their children, especially when it comes to sensitive topics like sex and relationships.

Oftentimes, many teens and young adults would agree that their parents would constantly remind them of the negative effects of being intimate with another person. Horror stories of unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases (STD) are likewise told by moms and dads to encourage their kids to practice abstinence before marriage.

But the truth is, not everyone is able to preserve their virtue before getting married. Sometimes, these individuals choose to lose their virginity to someone they care about. And whether their parents like it or not, that is the truth of the matter.

In this case, 19-year-old King Perez realised just how conservative his mother was when she found condoms inside his wallet. Here's a video of her reaction:

Perez tells InqPOP! that his mother discovered the condoms when she was checking his wallet.

"I was asking for extra allowance this coming school year and she (mother) said that I didn't need the money because I supposedly have too much of it. I told her to check my wallet to see if there's money but I failed to remember that I kept something inside. Lo and behold, she found my 4 packs of lucky charms," he narrates.

Perez says he was embarrassed at the time since he knew this would lead to the awkward "talk" between parent and child.

"I understand that it is still taboo for the Philippine household to talk about sex, even at the age of 19. We had a 2-hour sermon regarding this and when the sermon was about to finish, she made her last move by letting me surrender the condoms and her chopping it up."

But despite this, he holds no ill will against his mother. In fact, he thinks it was incredibly funny that she had to chop up the condoms to prove a point.

"It was a good laugh when she started chopping my condoms. I think she acted that way because she hasn't reconciled with the fact that her baby boy is now grown up. And I understand where my mom is coming from, really, and her act of chopping these is perfectly valid and understandable. She grew up from an ultraconservative family and her take on the matter is understandable: no sex before marriage. I know that she just wants the best for me," he explains.

Whether you agree or disagree with his mom's actions, one thing's for sure, we couldn't stop laughing at the outcome of their ordeal. Good luck with everything, King Perez!

More about

PHILIPPINES Contraception
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
TV host Ah Xiang&#039;s cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
TV host Ah Xiang's cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
Lawyer linked to missing $33 million slapped with 8 new charges
Lawyer linked to missing $33 million slapped with 8 new charges
He&#039;s watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama
He's watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang's last drama
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Singapore&#039;s food rescuers salvage expired, ugly food to fight waste
Singapore's food rescuers salvage expired, ugly food to fight waste
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
BMW driven by elderly woman crashes into and mounts cars at carpark near Wheelock Place
BMW driven by elderly woman crashes into and mounts cars at carpark near Wheelock Place
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat

Father's Day 2019

10 signs you&#039;re a uniquely Singaporean dad
10 signs you're a uniquely Singaporean dad
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan
Cool manly things to gift your old man this Father&#039;s Day
Cool manly things to gift your old man this Father's Day
Best Father&#039;s Day dining promotions 2019 to show Dad he&#039;s your hero
Best Father's Day dining promotions 2019 to show Dad he's your hero

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
Toy Story 4 theme for Children&#039;s Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Toy Story 4 theme for Children's Festival at Gardens by the Bay
15 cheap buffets in Singapore under $15++ to eat your fill at (2019)
15 cheap buffets in Singapore under $15++ to eat your fill at (2019)
More Singapore parents are having 100-day celebration party for new baby
More Singapore parents are having 100-day celebration party for new baby

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
iKON&#039;s B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use
iKON's B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use

SERVICES