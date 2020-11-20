Filipino ‘Queen of Scammers’, Thai woman arrested for allegedly running company in Bangkok scamming people

A Philippine national, Liny Paengkusan Camaono, 30, and a Thai, Thanyares Saiyanoi, 22, were arrested for running a company that allegedly scammed people into investing in a loan business from an office in Bangkok’s Asoke area, Immigration chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingduang said on Wednesday.

“Immigration police acted on a tip-off from Philippine victims who live in Thailand that the company named Filipino Cooperative Investment Loan, which was registered by the two suspects, had allegedly scammed them into investing in a loan business that boasted of giving 15 per cent profit within a month,” he said.

“The company had been advertising via online media and amassed more than 700 victims. A preliminary investigation revealed that it had a rotating investment of over Bt50 million (S$2.2 million) per month,” Sompong said.

“The company would pay the profit as promised in the first few months but then stop and cut off all contact with the victims,” he said.

“Liny was widely known as the ‘Queen of Scammers’ in Philippine media, while the estimated damage to victims caused by her company is 116 million pesos (S$3.2 million), or Bt75 million,” Sompong added.

After the arrest, the two suspects were taken to the Economic Crime Suppression Division for interrogation and the pressing of charges.