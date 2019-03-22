Filipino transwoman charged again, bail denied

KUALA LUMPUR - The Filipino transwoman, who walked around Bukit Bintang naked, has been charged for the second time at a magistrate's court here.

This time, Kent Caburnay Acuin appeared in court in a grey T-shirt and with her head shaved.

She was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which is using a word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of a person.

She was accused of climbing over a car in the nude with the intention to insult the modesty of a person at Jalan Sultan Ismail at 10.40am on March 13.

She faces jail time of up to five years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge on Thursday (March 21).

The court also denied the 29-year-old tourist bail, as she did not have local surety.

She would have to spend her time behind bars until the next mention date, which is fixed on April 22.

Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abdul Rahman told the accused to appoint a lawyer. DPP Rajdeep Singh prosecuted.

On Wednesday (March 20), Acuin, who appeared in court with shoulder length hair, claimed trial to a charge under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which carries a maximum fine of RM100 (S$33.31) upon conviction.

On March 13, she was seen roaming the streets in Bukit Bintang.

The person was seen parading herself stark naked on the street.

At one point, she climbs onto the roof of a car stuck in traffic and gestures lewdly.

Videos of her antics have since gone viral on social media.

It is believed that members of the public alerted the police, who then detained her and took her to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment.