Filipino woman shares an inspirational story about having two different religions, goes viral

Although Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, and Judaism are some of the major religions known in the world, they are still divided because of different beliefs, doctrines, and worship practices.

However, the story of Arizza Nocum proves that being a good person cannot be determined based on your religious denomination.

Last May 29, Nocum posted a photo of her wearing a hijab and one with her hair down.

She grew up in two different religions - her father is a Catholic from Zamboanga and her mother is a Muslim from Sulu. Despite these differences, her parents decided to build a family and respect each other's decision to keep their separate religions to themselves.

With more than 11,000 shares and 42,000 reactions, Nocum recounts her "very odd" childhood, growing up in two different worlds of Catholicism and Islam.

"On one side of the family, I had Catholic relatives who strictly observed Lent and did not even allow us to laugh during Good Friday; grandparents who welcomed their parish priests frequently to their homes for merienda; and aunts and uncles who would pull out all stops for noche buena. On another side, I had cousins bringing in delicious Tausug delicacies during Muslim holidays; tall uncles who, in their Eid outfits, looked like dashing Arabs with their beards and tall noses; and aunts and lolas I would silently observe as they would lay down their mat in our house and get ready for Salat (prayer) five times a day."

And ever since they decided to be in a "neutral ground", you will never see any religious displays or symbols inside their household. Because of this, it helps her to deeply understand the essence of humanity and compassion that is being taught both in Catholicism and Islam. That everyone shares the same life lessons about failure, success, poverty, hope, and the like.

On the other hand, online users were impressed by Nocum's inspiring story. Here are some of their comments:

