Filipino woman's touching birthday greeting for her father with Down syndrome goes viral

Cebu City, Philippines- Birthdays are one of the best days to celebrate life.

Birthday greetings from family and friends make the day even more special.

Just recently, a daughter took birthday greetings to the next level.

Richie Anne Castillo, 23, composed an inspiring birthday message to the man of her life- her father, who has Down syndrome.

Richie Anne's father, Richard Castillo, celebrated his 50th birthday last June 2, 2019.

Here's her post:

Photo: Facebook

In an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Castillo shared how it was growing with a father with down syndrome.

"Growing up I always knew about his condition but never fully understood it until I reached high school. I even dreamt about becoming a doctor because I knew a lot of people had the same condition as my dad or I wanted to open a school for kids with disabilities. I grew up seeing that everyone loved having my dad around because he always had this contagious smile that often led to laughter," she shared.