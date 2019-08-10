Finnish tourist jumps from 6th floor of Bangkok airport

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Nation/Asia News Network

Tourist police at Suvarnabhumi airport were notified at 9.30pm on Oct 4 that a Finnish tourist had jumped from the sixth floor and landed in front of the Thai Airways ticketing desk in the international departure area on the fourth floor.

The tourist, identified as Timo Jurisoo, broke most of his bones in the fall but was still conscious and able to respond to the rescue team.

After being given first aid, he was transferred to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital where he later died.

Jurisoo, holder of passport number FP2915287, arrived in Thailand on Sept 8 and was given a 30-day visa-exempt stamp. It is understood he enquired about extending his visit to Nov 6.

Witnesses said that the tourist was on the phone before he jumped.

Police are coordinating with the Finnish Embassy to inform his relative and will investigate further.

ALSO READ: Tourist dies in fall from fourth floor of Bangkok airport terminal

SINGAPORE HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
More about
Thailand Suicides Airports

