Fire at Bangkok slum destroys 10 houses

Two women were injured and 10 houses damaged when a fire broke out at a slum in Arun Amarin Soi 6 in the Thonburi district of Bangkok on Saturday (December 7).

The blaze started at around 5.25am and took firefighters around one hour to put out the flames.

Buppha Ram Police Station deputy inspector Waritthorn Aonkrai said disaster prevention and mitigation officers and staff of Por Teck Tung Foundation were involved in dealing with the scene of the blaze.

"It was a big slum near Wat Kanlayanamit," he said. "Firefighters used eight water nozzles to stop the fire from spreading,'' he added.

Initial inspection showed the fire may have been started by a short circuit at a 100-year-old house. He said 10 houses were damaged and two old women were injured from inhaling the smoke.

The owner of the 100-year-old house, Yupa, 56, said that she sold krathongs during Loi Kratong Festival last month, and had kept those materials she used for creating krathong in a storage room on the second floor of her house.

"Around 5am, I found the storage room on fire. Our six family members, including my daughter and relatives, managed to escape," she said.