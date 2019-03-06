Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops

PHOTO: Facebook/JS100 Radio
The Nation/Asia News Network

The Bangkok governor and forensic officers are to visit the world-famous Chatuchak weekend market on Monday morning to assess the damage caused by the huge fire on Sunday night which destroyed a total of 120 shops.

There were no reports of injuries as the fire broke out at about 9pm after the market had already closed.

The cause of the blaze that reportedly started in Zone 25 is still under investigation.

Witnesses said they saw the flames and heard sporadic explosions.

About 20 fire trucks were deployed to the scene in Chatuchak district and firefighters took about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control.

An initial assessment of the site found that a total of 200 shops inside the market, covering about 1,000 square meters, were damaged by the fire.

Bangkok governor Asawain Kwanmuang will visit the site this morning to estimate the damage and meet vendors whose shops are affected by the fire.

His office will set up a complaint centre for the affected vendors to register their complaints. An initial investigation revealed that the shops destroyed by the fire sold ceramics, wood and silk products.

The shops are close to each other and the layout made it difficult for the firefighters to put out the blaze that spread fast due to the strong wind.

Moreover most of the shops were locked, forcing the firefighters to break in to douse the flames.

Waranyu Deeruesarn, a vendor at the market, told reporters that he saw columns of smoke and flames inside a shop selling silk clothes. Most of the shops were closed due to the long holidays.

Naruemon sae Hoon, chairwoman of Chatuchak service cooperative did not speculate as to the cause of the fire, noting only that the electric outlets tended to be overloaded and the power plugs in the market were below standard.

More about

fires Tourist attractions Bangkok
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
HSA issues alert on &#039;weight loss&#039; products after woman suffers severe heart failure
HSA issues alert on 'weight loss' products after woman suffers severe heart failure
Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
MP makes Facebook appeal over litter at MPC@Khatib
MP makes Facebook appeal over litter at MPC@Khatib
North Korea&#039;s former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un on Sunday: KCNA
He's alive: North Korea's former top nuclear envoy seen with Kim Jong Un
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
10 affordable things under $50 to do in Singapore for Fathers&#039; Day 2019
10 affordable things under $50 to do in Singapore for Fathers' Day 2019
A night at one of Singapore&#039;s worst hotels, according to Tripadvisor - Is it really that bad?
A night at one of Singapore's worst hotels, according to Tripadvisor - Is it really that bad?
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers

LIFESTYLE

Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
The complete noob&#039;s guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
The complete noob's guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
Beating anorexia: What causes the eating disorder - and how to support someone battling it
Beating anorexia: What causes the eating disorder - and how to support someone battling it
Make June a little hotter with these hot male celebs
Make June a little hotter with these hot male celebs

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away

SERVICES