Fire damages furniture factory of Singapore-owned brand in Bangkok

Two people were injured in a massive fire that tore through a furniture factory belonging to Singapore-owned brand iwa Design in Bangkok's Lard Prao district, police said, adding that the factory was damaged.

The Chokchai police station was alerted to the fire at 11am and sent fire engines to the scene on Soi Nakniwas 12 off Nakniwas Road.

The iwa Design (Thailand) factory was engulfed in flames when the fire engines arrived and firefighters took about an hour to bring the blaze under control.

Police said two workers were injured in the fire, which also damaged two motorcycles in the factory's compound.