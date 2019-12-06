Fired Thai worker goes on $260,000 spending spree with company credit card

A woman who was fired by her company took revenge by stealing her former boss's credit card and splurging Bt6 million (S$260,000) to live a life of luxury for more than a year, police say.

Pol Col Phadol Chandon of the Economic Crime Suppression said Thamolwan Konthong, 32, was arrested at a house on Soi Kanchanapisek 39 in Dok Mai sub-district in Bangkok's Prawet district on Monday.

Phadol said Thamolwan was arrested after the owner of the company in Samut Prakan where she used to work filed a complaint with the Economic Crime Suppression Division that a company credit card had been stolen.

The company owner only realised in early May that the credit card had been missing since late 2017, Phadol said. During that time, company accountants thought the boss was using the card so paid the bills to the issuer, Kasikorn Bank.