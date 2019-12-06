Fired Thai worker goes on $260,000 spending spree with company credit card

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

A woman who was fired by her company took revenge by stealing her former boss's credit card and splurging Bt6 million (S$260,000) to live a life of luxury for more than a year, police say.

Pol Col Phadol Chandon of the Economic Crime Suppression said Thamolwan Konthong, 32, was arrested at a house on Soi Kanchanapisek 39 in Dok Mai sub-district in Bangkok's Prawet district on Monday.

Phadol said Thamolwan was arrested after the owner of the company in Samut Prakan where she used to work filed a complaint with the Economic Crime Suppression Division that a company credit card had been stolen.

The company owner only realised in early May that the credit card had been missing since late 2017, Phadol said. During that time, company accountants thought the boss was using the card so paid the bills to the issuer, Kasikorn Bank.

Phadol said Thamolwan had been using up the monthly limit of Bt500,000 since late 2017, causing Bt6 million in losses to the company.

According to the credit card bill, Thamolwan visited a gold shop in Samut Prakan more than 50 times, spending Bt100,000 to Bt200,000 at a time on gold ornaments and bars.

Police say she also used the card for stays at luxury hotels, paying between Bt20,000 and Bt80,000 per night, for first-class travel on domestic and international flights, and to buy smartphones and luxury-brand bags and clothes.

Police who made the arrest also discovered booty from the year-long spending spree piled up at Thamolwan's home.

mong the items they seized were gold bars weighing 1.216 kilos, a gold necklace of 30.4 grams, a car, four smartphones, a GoPro action camera, a 55-inch TV, a notebook computer, an amplifier, and luxury purses and handbags. Police say Thamolwan confessed to stealing the credit card out of the anger after she was fired, then using it to live a life of luxury.

 

