Firefighters sent to Hong Kong airport after blaze breaks out

Emergency services were sent to Hong Kong International Airport on Friday when dense smoke was seen billowing from a construction site.

A blaze had broken out shortly before 11am, near the Lantau Island airport's North Satellite Concourse, where building work for the Sky Bridge connecting the concourse to Terminal One is being carried out.

A police spokesman said it seemed sparks from welding work had lit construction material and started the fire.

Thirteen fire engines and one ambulance were deployed to the site, according to Fire Services Department.

Its spokeswoman said the fire broke out at the pillar base of the bridge under construction, and the affected area covered 15 metres by 15 metres. Firefighters spent about half an hour dousing the flames.

She said no casualties were reported and no evacuation needed.

A spokesman for the Airport Authority, which manages the site, said operations were not affected by the incident.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.